STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: AI and the future of work — transforming SA’s hiring landscape
Employing cutting-edge tech allows businesses to improve HR processes, attract and retain top staff
15 May 2024 - 05:00
There are new opportunities and threats in SA’s dynamic economic landscape brought forth by the fast incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into conventional hiring practices.
Knowing how AI will affect different industries is becoming more important as technology advances at a dizzying pace. The revolutionary potential of AI to improve recruitment efforts and propel economic growth necessitates that business executives co-ordinate their strategic endeavours with this technology...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.