Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Whenever there is unrest, businesses suffer through disrupted trading hours, staff can’t come to work and the shopping public is inconvenienced
DA’s Brink wins in third attempt at election of a mayor
Steve Phiri joins a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration
Part-time employment rose by 42,000 — or 4% — in the fourth quarter of 2022
Climate case is first before European human rights tribunal
Striker Baghdad Bounedjah's goal secures win over Niger
An edgier design and a cabin tweak for SA’s best-selling midsize SUV
Master Drilling has given its shareholders a reason to smile. The global drilling group has upped its dividend more than 46%, largely driven by a 12% rise in profit.
Business Day TV discussed the performance in greater detail with the company’s CEO, Danie Pretorius.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Master Drilling hikes annual dividend
Business Day TV spoke to Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius
Master Drilling has given its shareholders a reason to smile. The global drilling group has upped its dividend more than 46%, largely driven by a 12% rise in profit.
Business Day TV discussed the performance in greater detail with the company’s CEO, Danie Pretorius.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.