WATCH: Master Drilling hikes annual dividend

Business Day TV spoke to Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius

28 March 2023 - 17:02 Business Day TV
Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Master Drilling has given its shareholders a reason to smile. The global drilling group has upped its dividend more than 46%, largely driven by a 12% rise in profit.

Business Day TV discussed the performance in greater detail with the company’s CEO, Danie Pretorius.

