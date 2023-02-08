New Mahindra Scorpio-N launches in SA
The Indian SUV takes on bakkie-based rivals such as the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X and Toyota Fortuner
The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio-N has touched down in SA. Designed in collaboration with Italian car design firm Pininfarina and built to take on bakkie-based rivals such as the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra claims that the 2023 Scorpio-N is engineered to global standards with no carryover components from the outgoing model.
This means that customers can look forward to an all-round better product that’s safer and a lot more sophisticated.
Engineered to perform both on and off the beaten track, this rugged new SUV is built atop the Indian car maker’s latest third-generation body-on-frame platform that has been fine-tuned to deliver confidence inspiring handling and a compliant ride, with the latter being aided by a Watt’s linkage rear suspension set-up. This is complemented by frequency dependent damping (FDD) and advanced shock absorbers.
From launch the Scorpio-N is available with one engine: a 2.2l four-cylinder turbocharged mHawk diesel making 128kW and 400Nm of torque. This powertrain is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Four-wheel drive versions of the Scorpio-N will come equipped with intelligent terrain management technology that allows you, with the touch of a button, to shift from 2WD to 4WD mode without the need to bring the vehicle to the stop. A low-range transfer case is also included to help tackle more hardcore conditions as is choice of four preprogrammed terrain modes: Normal, Snow, Mud & Ruts and Sand.
On both 4x2 and 4x4 model derivatives customers can look forward to three drive modes — Zip, Zap and Zoom — designed to better match real time conditions or driver mood.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N 4x2 is offered in two derivatives, starting with the entry-level Z4 model that rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and comes fitted with standard niceties such as a semidigital instrument cluster as well as the firm’s eight-inch AdrenoX touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Other notable features include cruise control, hill hold and hill descent control, a cooled glovebox and aircon in the back seat. Finishing things off is full fabric upholstery, a rear spoiler and silver skid plates.
Available as both a 4x2 and 4x4 and riding on larger 18-inch alloy wheels, the mid-tier Scorpio-N Z8 model ups the luxury vibes with automatic LED headlamps and tail lights, chrome door handles, keyless entry with push-button start, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, a tyre pressure monitoring system, folding side mirrors, coffee black leatherette upholstery, dual-tone dashboard and a leather-wrapped steering wheel/gear selector.
The 4x4-only Z8L model is the flagship of the Scorpio-N line-up and benefits from a 12-speaker Sony audio system, front camera, front parking assist sensors and powered driver’s seat.
All Scorpio-N models boast a total of six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), trailer sway mitigation and roll-over mitigation, driver drowsiness alert and Isofix child safety anchorage points. The vehicle also has a five-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme’s (GNCAP).
Pricing for the new Mahindra Scorpio-N range:
2.2D Z4 4x2 — R465,000
2.2D Z8 4x2 — R510,000
2.2D Z8 4x4 — R560,000
2.2D Z8L 4x4 — R590,000
Includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.