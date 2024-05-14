The JAC T9 with a bold grille is the company's flagship double-cab bakkie range on sale in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
JAC motors SA, official importers of the Chinese range of commercial vehicles including trucks and the JAC T6, T8 and T9 double-cab bakkies has announced a second enlargement of the company's parts warehouse in two years. This is said to meet rising demand from a growing customer base and an expanded service area across Southern Africa.
The new parts warehouse that is located at JAC Motors’ Roodepoort head office is double the size of the previous facility. It also features a special shelving system that doubles the storage space, allowing for higher stock levels.
In addition to being larger, the new warehouse is engineered to streamline order processing and dispatch through a new hi-tech ordering system with real-time tracking to keep customers informed about their purchases.
The brand, which recently debuted a pair of mid-range T8 double-cabs costing below R500,000, has more than 70 dealerships across the region and sold 610 units so far this year. It says this growth trajectory will further accelerate its customer base, underscoring the commitment to customer satisfaction.
“We are proud to invest in a new, centrally located state-of-the-art parts warehouse facility. It will enhance our service, benefiting dealers, panel beaters, and customers, consistently ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction,” said Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA.
Local News
Chinese brand JAC opens larger parts warehouse
Tremendous sales growth drives need for bigger premises, says SA CEO
JAC motors SA, official importers of the Chinese range of commercial vehicles including trucks and the JAC T6, T8 and T9 double-cab bakkies has announced a second enlargement of the company's parts warehouse in two years. This is said to meet rising demand from a growing customer base and an expanded service area across Southern Africa.
The new parts warehouse that is located at JAC Motors’ Roodepoort head office is double the size of the previous facility. It also features a special shelving system that doubles the storage space, allowing for higher stock levels.
In addition to being larger, the new warehouse is engineered to streamline order processing and dispatch through a new hi-tech ordering system with real-time tracking to keep customers informed about their purchases.
The brand, which recently debuted a pair of mid-range T8 double-cabs costing below R500,000, has more than 70 dealerships across the region and sold 610 units so far this year. It says this growth trajectory will further accelerate its customer base, underscoring the commitment to customer satisfaction.
“We are proud to invest in a new, centrally located state-of-the-art parts warehouse facility. It will enhance our service, benefiting dealers, panel beaters, and customers, consistently ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction,” said Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA.
Isuzu celebrates 60 years of trucks in SA
SA farmers to get first look at hulking new GWM products
China’s LDV T60 double cab range launched in SA
Foton SA to launch bakkie and commercial range in June
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.