SA order books open for electric Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo announced on Thursday that order books are now open for the electrically powered C40 Recharge in SA.
Offered exclusively in the flagship Ultimate specification, the new C40 Recharge sports a twin-motor configuration — one on each axle — that ensures snappy performance and excellent traction on all surfaces. Powered by a 78kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery pack, the motors offer a combined power output of 300kW and 660Nm of torque. This allows for 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds. Maximum driving range is a claimed 444km.
The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo designed as electric only and is the first to come with a leather-free interior. Instead, it offers high-quality sustainable upholstery. As its name suggests, the Ultimate trim level means the C40 Recharge is generously specified as standard, shipping with niceties such as electrically adjustable front seats, front and rear seat heating, a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging and air-purifying two-zone climate control.
Customers can also look forward to a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring built-in Google apps and services. Finishing things off in style is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system. Volvo’s comprehensive suite of driver-supporting safety features is also included.
An initial batch of 50 units have been allocated to the SA market, each with a starting price of R1,285,000. This includes a standard Volvo Care package, which comprises a five-year maintenance plan and warranty (with the battery pack covered for eight years or 160,000km), a home charging wall box and a public charging cable.
