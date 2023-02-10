NEW MODELS
Electric Mercedes Sprinter heads for SA
Battery-powered panelvan has an impressive range of up to 500km in the city
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a fully electric version of its popular Sprinter van.
Scheduled for introduction to SA in 2024, the new eSprinter is powered by a single electric motor fitted to the rear axle. According to Mercedes-Benz, it will be available in two power levels — 100kW and 150kW — with a peak torque of 400Nm. Customers can choose between three different battery pack sizes depending on their requirements: 56, 81 or 113kWh.
For maximum versatility the eSprinter is capable of charging with both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC). The on-board charger, which converts the current in the vehicle when charging with alternating current, for example at a Wallbox, has a maximum output of 11kW. The vehicle can also be charged with up to 115kW at fast-charging stations.
With the eSprinter plugged into the latter the 56kWh battery will charge from 10% to 80% in around 28 minutes with the bigger 113kWh battery pack taking roughly 42 minutes. On a full charge this flagship pack offers a claimed maximum driving range of up to 400km on the WLTP cycle. This increases to an impressive 500km on the WLTP city cycle.
Meanwhile, maximum utility is ensured thanks to a generous 14 cubic metre loading bay, a maximum gross vehicle weight of up to 4.25 tonnes and trailer loads of up to two tonnes. According to Mercedes-Benz, the eSprinter will come standard with the latest MBUX infotainment system that was once the exclusive preserve of the firm’s passenger cars.
Numerous features that make everyday life with an electric vehicle easier for customers are also included, such as “Electric Intelligence”. Working in conjunction with the satellite navigation, it shows the current range in real time depending on the current traffic situation and the topography of the route.
It also calculates the best possible charging strategy to get to the destination as quickly as possible, or to have the desired state of charge at the destination. Other highlights include increased performance, extensive personalisation options and optimisations of the “Hey Mercedes” voice control assistant.
Pricing and specs of the local eSprinter model range will be announced closer to launch.