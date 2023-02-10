Life / Motoring

Electric Mercedes Sprinter heads for SA

Battery-powered panelvan has an impressive range of up to 500km in the city

10 February 2023 - 17:14 Motoring Reporter
The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is scheduled for local introduction in 2024. Picture: Supplied
The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is scheduled for local introduction in 2024. Picture: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a fully electric version of its popular Sprinter van.

Scheduled for introduction to SA in 2024, the new eSprinter is powered by a single electric motor fitted to the rear axle. According to Mercedes-Benz, it will be available in two power levels — 100kW and 150kW — with a peak torque of 400Nm. Customers can choose between three different battery pack sizes depending on their requirements: 56, 81 or 113kWh.

For maximum versatility the eSprinter is capable of charging with both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC). The on-board charger, which converts the current in the vehicle when charging with alternating current, for example at a Wallbox, has a maximum output of 11kW. The vehicle can also be charged with up to 115kW at fast-charging stations.

With the eSprinter plugged into the latter the 56kWh battery will charge from 10% to 80% in around 28 minutes with the bigger 113kWh battery pack taking roughly 42 minutes. On a full charge this flagship pack offers a claimed maximum driving range of up to 400km on the WLTP cycle. This increases to an impressive 500km on the WLTP city cycle. 

The eSprinter can be fitted with one of three different battery pack sizes: 56, 81 or 113kWh. Picture: Supplied
The eSprinter can be fitted with one of three different battery pack sizes: 56, 81 or 113kWh. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, maximum utility is ensured thanks to a generous 14 cubic metre loading bay, a maximum gross vehicle weight of up to 4.25 tonnes and trailer loads of up to two tonnes. According to Mercedes-Benz, the eSprinter will come standard with the latest MBUX infotainment system that was once the exclusive preserve of the firm’s passenger cars.

Numerous features that make everyday life with an electric vehicle easier for customers are also included, such as “Electric Intelligence”. Working in conjunction with the satellite navigation, it shows the current range in real time depending on the current traffic situation and the topography of the route.

It also calculates the best possible charging strategy to get to the destination as quickly as possible, or to have the desired state of charge at the destination. Other highlights include increased performance, extensive personalisation options and optimisations of the “Hey Mercedes” voice control assistant.

Pricing and specs of the local eSprinter model range will be announced closer to launch.  

EQE is the latest to join Mercedes SA’s electric-car range

The battery-powered sedan is available in two models priced from R1.8m
Life
3 weeks ago

Global electric vehicle sales hit record 10.5-million units in 2022

Internal combustion engine vehicle sales declined by 7% in a growing shift to electric power
Life
1 day ago

FIRST DRIVE: Wafting along in the electric Rolls-Royce Spectre

Motor News drove the soon-to-be-launched electric limousine to investigate this ‘paranomaly’
Life
2 days ago
