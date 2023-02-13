Lexus and Kia gave fewest problems, finds latest JD Power study

Outlook for inflation and interest rates worsens as currency dips
This is a no-brainer - gas is the backbone of power generation worldwide
Homes flooded and farmers report crop and livestock losses in several provinces
Williams says his exit is in best interests of multiparty coalition running municipality
The Dassault, Peugeot and Wertheimer clans, along with the Giuliani family of Italy, are backing move to take French bank private
Absa economist expects the effects of power cuts on the economy to weigh on tax collections
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
Moscow plans to sabotage the government and install a puppet regime, say President Maia Sandu
Offer will be submitted by the end of the week
Premium brands have more complex tech, which increases the likelihood of problems, a study has found
Lexus, Genesis and Kia are respectively the highest ranked automotive brands in the latest JD Power 2023 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) in the US.
The study reports an industry average of 186 problems per 100 (PP100) vehicles, an improvement of six PP100 from 2022. The study examines how 2020 model-year vehicles are currently performing in terms of quality, component replacement and appeal — including those vehicles with new technology — and helps automotive manufacturers design and build better vehicles to stand the test of time and promote higher resale value. A lower PP100 indicates higher performance...
