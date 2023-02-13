Life / Motoring

Lexus and Kia gave fewest problems, finds latest JD Power study

Premium brands have more complex tech, which increases the likelihood of problems, a study has found

BL Premium
13 February 2023 - 11:57 Staff Writer

Lexus, Genesis and Kia are respectively the highest ranked automotive brands in the latest JD Power 2023 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) in the US.

The study reports an industry average of 186 problems per 100 (PP100) vehicles, an improvement of six PP100 from 2022. The study examines how 2020 model-year vehicles are currently performing in terms of quality, component replacement and appeal — including those vehicles with new technology — and helps automotive manufacturers design and build better vehicles to stand the test of time and promote higher resale value. A lower PP100 indicates higher performance...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.