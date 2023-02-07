Fears about supply shortages have followed the shutdown of a major export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey
The fully-electric crossover is the family wheels in the upcoming Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
The Ant Man will be sporting new daddy wheels in a new film Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. He will be commandeering the Volkswagen ID.4 electric compact crossover SUV, which won the World Car of the Year 2021.
Paul Rudd, who stars as the shrinking and growing Ant Man, is once more joined by Evangeline Lilly who plays Hope Van Dyne (The Wasp.)
The film also features Hollywood stalwarts Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas as the parents of The Wasp, and Cassie Lang as Kathryn Newton (Ant Man’s daughter). Bill Murray makes a return to the silver screen as Lord Krylar.
The family find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.
“Integrating the ID.4 in the movie and the accompanying campaign enables us to reach millions of people all over the world,” says Gilbert Heise, head of global brand management and consumer insights at Volkswagen.
“What’s more, the Ant Man character is a perfect fit for our brand: he is likable, authentic and has a great sense of humour,” adds Heise.
In the run-up to the film’s release, Volkswagen and Marvel are presenting a jointly created advert to start the global campaign.
The AntMan and TheWasp: Quantumania is in US cinemas from February 17.
In addition, a behind-the-scenes featurette will give viewers an insight to the making of the movie with the placement of the Volkswagen e-SUV ID.4 during production of the film. The vehicle will also be presented on the red carpet at the world premiere in Los Angeles.
The Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania opens in US theatres on February 17.
Volkswagen ID.4 to star in new Marvel superhero film
The crossover SUV is the family wheels in Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania that opens in the US on February 17
