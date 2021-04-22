Life / Motoring

Volkswagen ID.4 wins World Car of the Year

It’s the second electric car to claim the prize in the 17-year old competition

22 April 2021 - 05:05 Denis Droppa
The ID.4 is a fully electric crossover SUV that is expected to go on sale in SA next year.
The Volkswagen ID.4 has been voted the 2021 World Car of the Year by 93 journalists from 28 countries.

It is the second electric vehicle to claim the overall prize after the Jaguar I-Pace in 2019.

The ID.4 was launched in 2020 as VW’s first fully electric crossover SUV and is expected to go on sale in SA next year. It’s positioned as a mass-market electric vehicle — a car for “the millions, not the millionaires", according to the company’s advertising — though local pricing is not yet known.

The ID.4 is offered in several variants ranging in power output from 109–150kW, with claimed ranges of 346-522km on a battery charge.

It’s the fifth overall World Car of the Year crown for VW which previously won with the Golf 7 (2013), Up (2012), Polo (2010) and Golf 6 (2009).

This year’s winner was chosen from an initial entry list of 24 vehicles from around the world, with the ID.4 shortlisted for the overall award alongside the Honda e and Toyota Yaris.

Category winners were the Land Rover Defender (World Car Design), the electrically powered Honda e (World Urban Car), Mercedes-Benz S-Class (World Luxury Car) and Porsche 911 Turbo (World Performance Car).

The World Car of the Year Awards have been held annually since 2005.

Electric cars are still too expensive: survey

Range anxiety is becoming less of a factor but high prices continue to stifle EV sales
Electric Jaguar I-Pace is SA’s 2020 Car of the Year

Local win follows World Car of the Year accolade for the battery-powered SUV
Porsche 911 Turbo S is polished and playful

Denis Droppa experiences Porsche’s new 330km/h sportscar at its South African launch
