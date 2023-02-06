Life / Motoring

Chery sweetens ownership deal for new models

It includes a free annual wheel alignment and a take-me-home service when you’ve imbibed

06 February 2023 - 20:41 Motor News Reporter
Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is the entry-point into Chery ownership which gains a slew of free conveniences. Picture: Supplied
Chinese brand Chery SA has enhanced its customer-care programmes with the new MyCheryCare. All new Chery vehicles bought from February 1 2023 now come standard with a host of free services that include chauffeur and maintenance features.  

These features are included for the first two years of ownership at no extra cost and can be extended to five years at a fee.

It groups a number of vehicle insurance and convenience products under one banner, says Tony Liu, executive deputy GM of Chery SA.

“With MyCheryCare, we have identified all the small inconveniences that come with vehicle ownership and made them disappear, all without charging customers more,” he says.

Another group of products fall under the MySurfacePlan. This allows a Chery owner to fix small dents and paint scratches, or have tar removal, headlamp renewal and mag wheel repair done at no cost. This includes an annual free wheel alignment service and Scotch Guard treatment for leather or fabric upholstery.

Further benefits include odour removal (like pet, tobacco or mouldy smells) and an annual air-conditioning treatment that removes any possible bacteria or fungi in the airflow system.

Also included in the sale of every new Chery, is a range of transport services grouped under the MyTaxi, MyDriveHome and MyCourteseyCar banners. This range of products features a free taxi service for times when a customer finds themselves without their Chery is in for repairs, and a free rental vehicle when booked in for longer services.

Chery has included a free take-me-home service under MyDriveHome for those occasions when an owner returns from a restaurant or work event and are concerned they might have exceed the legal alcohol consumption limit. Chery’s call centre will dispatch two drivers, with one driving the owner’s vehicle home. 

“To offer this comprehensive range of services, we have partnered with industry leading service providers and trained a dedicated group of call centre staff. The staff members are on hand 24/7 and customers can book any of the MyCheryCares services by making a call or choosing the relevant option on the Chery App,” says Liu.

Customers who already own a Chery can add the MyCheryCares package at a discount of 15% to the market-related cost.

Life
4 days ago

Lexus UX gains new specification for 2023

The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
Life
3 days ago

Mercedes-Benz updates its GLE and GLE Coupé SUVs

All derivatives now have 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance for improved performance and fuel efficiency
Life
4 days ago
