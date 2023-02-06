Chery sweetens ownership deal for new models

The JSE tracked global peers weaker as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve’s next move
Saudi Arabia’s industry and mineral resources ministry believes mining could soon constitute 10% of the region’s GDP
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force is to decide on February 24 and the outlook is not good
Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin
SA mining has allocated R11bn on battery metals project
Duncan Wanblad bullish and ready to help fix SA’s crises
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Thousands dead in Turkey and Syria after magnitude 7.8 quake hits, followed by a second hours later
Batting trainer Justin Sammons says Proteas captain showed what he can do in series against England
Two models bring an end to pure petrol power at the brand, ushering in the hybrid age
Chinese brand Chery SA has enhanced its customer-care programmes with the new MyCheryCare. All new Chery vehicles bought from February 1 2023 now come standard with a host of free services that include chauffeur and maintenance features.
These features are included for the first two years of ownership at no extra cost and can be extended to five years at a fee.
It groups a number of vehicle insurance and convenience products under one banner, says Tony Liu, executive deputy GM of Chery SA.
“With MyCheryCare, we have identified all the small inconveniences that come with vehicle ownership and made them disappear, all without charging customers more,” he says.
Another group of products fall under the MySurfacePlan. This allows a Chery owner to fix small dents and paint scratches, or have tar removal, headlamp renewal and mag wheel repair done at no cost. This includes an annual free wheel alignment service and Scotch Guard treatment for leather or fabric upholstery.
Further benefits include odour removal (like pet, tobacco or mouldy smells) and an annual air-conditioning treatment that removes any possible bacteria or fungi in the airflow system.
Also included in the sale of every new Chery, is a range of transport services grouped under the MyTaxi, MyDriveHome and MyCourteseyCar banners. This range of products features a free taxi service for times when a customer finds themselves without their Chery is in for repairs, and a free rental vehicle when booked in for longer services.
Chery has included a free take-me-home service under MyDriveHome for those occasions when an owner returns from a restaurant or work event and are concerned they might have exceed the legal alcohol consumption limit. Chery’s call centre will dispatch two drivers, with one driving the owner’s vehicle home.
“To offer this comprehensive range of services, we have partnered with industry leading service providers and trained a dedicated group of call centre staff. The staff members are on hand 24/7 and customers can book any of the MyCheryCares services by making a call or choosing the relevant option on the Chery App,” says Liu.
Customers who already own a Chery can add the MyCheryCares package at a discount of 15% to the market-related cost.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Local News
Chery sweetens ownership deal for new models
It includes a free annual wheel alignment and a take-me-home service when you’ve imbibed
Chinese brand Chery SA has enhanced its customer-care programmes with the new MyCheryCare. All new Chery vehicles bought from February 1 2023 now come standard with a host of free services that include chauffeur and maintenance features.
These features are included for the first two years of ownership at no extra cost and can be extended to five years at a fee.
It groups a number of vehicle insurance and convenience products under one banner, says Tony Liu, executive deputy GM of Chery SA.
“With MyCheryCare, we have identified all the small inconveniences that come with vehicle ownership and made them disappear, all without charging customers more,” he says.
Another group of products fall under the MySurfacePlan. This allows a Chery owner to fix small dents and paint scratches, or have tar removal, headlamp renewal and mag wheel repair done at no cost. This includes an annual free wheel alignment service and Scotch Guard treatment for leather or fabric upholstery.
Further benefits include odour removal (like pet, tobacco or mouldy smells) and an annual air-conditioning treatment that removes any possible bacteria or fungi in the airflow system.
Also included in the sale of every new Chery, is a range of transport services grouped under the MyTaxi, MyDriveHome and MyCourteseyCar banners. This range of products features a free taxi service for times when a customer finds themselves without their Chery is in for repairs, and a free rental vehicle when booked in for longer services.
Chery has included a free take-me-home service under MyDriveHome for those occasions when an owner returns from a restaurant or work event and are concerned they might have exceed the legal alcohol consumption limit. Chery’s call centre will dispatch two drivers, with one driving the owner’s vehicle home.
“To offer this comprehensive range of services, we have partnered with industry leading service providers and trained a dedicated group of call centre staff. The staff members are on hand 24/7 and customers can book any of the MyCheryCares services by making a call or choosing the relevant option on the Chery App,” says Liu.
Customers who already own a Chery can add the MyCheryCares package at a discount of 15% to the market-related cost.
REVIEW: Faster and more frugal Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max raises the stakes
Lexus UX gains new specification for 2023
Mercedes-Benz updates its GLE and GLE Coupé SUVs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
REVIEW: Faster and more frugal Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max raises the stakes
SA Car of the Year organisers announce 21 finalists
These were SA’s most popular cars of 2022
These were SA’s best-selling new vehicles in December
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.