Polo, Polo Vivo and T-Cross were Volkswagen’s top models in 2022

German brand reported 58,447 passenger cars sold in the past year, giving it a 16.4% share of that market

18 January 2023 - 15:54 Motor News Reporter
The Polo Vivo was Volkswagen's best seller in 2022. Picture: SUPPLIED

In 2022, Volkswagen recorded domestic vehicle sales of 63,601 units, of which 58,447 were passenger cars, giving the German brand a 16.4% share of the total passenger car market.

Commercial vehicles sold locally amounted to 5,154, according to Steffen Knapp, head of the Volkswagen Passenger Car Brand.

Volkswagen SA also exported 98,315 Polos to 38 international countries, an increase of 8,942 units from 2021. 

The Polo Vivo was Volkswagen’s best-selling model for 2022, with 20,866 units. The Polo sold 15,697 units while the T-Cross was third with 10,384.

“Our T SUV family is growing from strength to strength. In 2022 T-Cross sales increased by 38% when compared with 2021,” continued Knapp.

Launched in June last year, the Volkswagen Taigo recorded 1,885 sales in 2022, while the refreshed Volkswagen T-Roc sold 2,407 units. The larger Tiguan range, comprising the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace and the performance-orientated Tiguan R, sold 2,613 units. The range-topping Touareg improved sales by 9% year on year.

Despite severe shortages of stock and parts last year, the new Golf GTI range recorded a 109% increase in sales to 639 units.

The new Golf R 8 R is due for launch this year, while it GTI cousin saw sales sales more than double last year to 639 units. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The new Golf R 8 R is due for launch this year, while it GTI cousin saw sales sales more than double last year to 639 units. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

In 2022, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sold 5,154 units in the local market a 5% improvement year on year. The top sellers in the range were the Amarok (1,896 units), the T6.1 Kombi (830 units) and the Caddy Cargo (370 units).

For 2023 the company will continue to market the locally built Amarok and available ranges will be bolstered by new Golf 8 R, Tiguan TDI, T-Cross Trendline, Polo Vivo GT upgrade, Polo Sedan TSI and a Touareg facelift.

