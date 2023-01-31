Audi activesphere concept previews future Allroad model

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’
Police commissioner and delegation visit fed-up community to address spate of cross-border crimes, particularly stolen cars
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
High price seen as blunting consumer appetite for the product
The war in Ukraine undermined global trade for the better part of 2022, resulting in generally weaker commodity prices
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Members accuse institute of undemocratic practices, unethical finances and letting Russian state media representatives remain as members
Records of communications sought to assist with a lawsuit against the PGA Tour
Diesel prices are a mixed bag, with a slight increase for high-sulphur fuel and a 1c decrease for low sulphur
Following on from the Audi skysphere roadster in 2021, and the carmakers grandsphere sedan and urbansphere space concepts in April 2022, the fourth model in the series is the Audi activesphere concept.
It’s a 4.98m long, 2.07m wide and 1.60m high four-door crossover coupé concept that is very much like the Audi Allroad series, but for the future.
High ground clearance and 22-inch wheels shod with 285/55 rubber speak to its off-road prowess. The ground clearance is also variable thanks to air-spring suspension and can be increased by 40mm from the basic height of 208mm.
The Audi activesphere’s approach and departure angles are rated at 18.9 and 28.1 degrees, respectively.
The rear of the activesphere can turn into an open cargo bed at the touch of a button. Audi says this is perfect for carrying recreational equipment such as e-bikes or water and winter sports gear.
The fully electric concept car doors are attached to the A and C pillars at the front and rear. With no B pillar in sight, they open in opposite directions to reveal a cabin with four individual seats and a wheelbase stretching 2.97m for good legroom for passengers.
Hi-tech headsets provide a view of the real environment and the route, while simultaneously displaying 3D content and interactive elements — individually configurable for drivers and passengers.
When the Audi activesphere concept is driving in autonomous mode, the dashboard, steering wheel and pedals disappear from the driver’s view.
The dashboard itself works like a soundbar, and if the driver wants to take over the wheel the dashboard, along with the steering wheel, swivels out from its flush position below the windshield.
Autonomous chauffeuring is also possible on suitable terrain thanks to the new display and operating technology where the physical and virtual worlds mix by displaying digital content in the occupants’ fields of vision in real time.
With a quattro electric drive with quick-charging technology from Audi’s PPE modular system, the Audi activesphere has a total output of 325kW and 720Nm and a driving range of more than 600km.
Fast charging takes just 10 minutes to juice up the car for 300km, and in less than 25 minutes the 100 kWh battery charges from five percent to 80%.
“The sphere concept vehicles show our vision for the premium mobility of the future. We are experiencing a paradigm shift, especially in the interior of our future Audi models. The interior becomes a place where the passengers feel at home and can connect to the world outside at the same time,” says Oliver Hoffmann, member of the board for technical development at Audi AG.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International News
Audi activesphere concept previews future Allroad model
Highlights include fully autonomous driving capability and virtual reality displays
Following on from the Audi skysphere roadster in 2021, and the carmakers grandsphere sedan and urbansphere space concepts in April 2022, the fourth model in the series is the Audi activesphere concept.
It’s a 4.98m long, 2.07m wide and 1.60m high four-door crossover coupé concept that is very much like the Audi Allroad series, but for the future.
High ground clearance and 22-inch wheels shod with 285/55 rubber speak to its off-road prowess. The ground clearance is also variable thanks to air-spring suspension and can be increased by 40mm from the basic height of 208mm.
The Audi activesphere’s approach and departure angles are rated at 18.9 and 28.1 degrees, respectively.
The rear of the activesphere can turn into an open cargo bed at the touch of a button. Audi says this is perfect for carrying recreational equipment such as e-bikes or water and winter sports gear.
The fully electric concept car doors are attached to the A and C pillars at the front and rear. With no B pillar in sight, they open in opposite directions to reveal a cabin with four individual seats and a wheelbase stretching 2.97m for good legroom for passengers.
Hi-tech headsets provide a view of the real environment and the route, while simultaneously displaying 3D content and interactive elements — individually configurable for drivers and passengers.
When the Audi activesphere concept is driving in autonomous mode, the dashboard, steering wheel and pedals disappear from the driver’s view.
The dashboard itself works like a soundbar, and if the driver wants to take over the wheel the dashboard, along with the steering wheel, swivels out from its flush position below the windshield.
Autonomous chauffeuring is also possible on suitable terrain thanks to the new display and operating technology where the physical and virtual worlds mix by displaying digital content in the occupants’ fields of vision in real time.
With a quattro electric drive with quick-charging technology from Audi’s PPE modular system, the Audi activesphere has a total output of 325kW and 720Nm and a driving range of more than 600km.
Fast charging takes just 10 minutes to juice up the car for 300km, and in less than 25 minutes the 100 kWh battery charges from five percent to 80%.
“The sphere concept vehicles show our vision for the premium mobility of the future. We are experiencing a paradigm shift, especially in the interior of our future Audi models. The interior becomes a place where the passengers feel at home and can connect to the world outside at the same time,” says Oliver Hoffmann, member of the board for technical development at Audi AG.
Mercedes-Benz 517 Sprinter set for March launch
Vision 357 celebrates 75 years of Porsche
BMW announces 2023 updates for some of its models
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.