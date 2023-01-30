Namibia rhino poaching surges 93%, mainly in Etosha National Park

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The Covid-19 pandemic gave us a good look at the state of international co-operation as a means to limit the spread of pandemics and their impact on the global economy. It was not a pretty sight.
ANC and alliance partners recommend that a national state of disaster be declared over worsening power crisis
Mpho Phalatse confirms she will run for the top position at the party’s federal congress in April
Packaging group slumps after it reduced the size of its proposed rights offer to no more than R1.5bn
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Outlook remains uncertain but a recession is now more likely
Coach says local challenger could be beneficial when his team steps up to continental competition
It's a busy year for Mitsubishi with Xpander Cross and a flagship Triton bakkie also on the cards
Windhoek — The number of endangered rhinos poached in Namibia reached a record high in 2022 after 87 animals were killed compared to 45 in 2021, official government data showed on Monday.
Africa’s rhino population has been decimated over the decades to feed demand for rhino horn, which, despite being made of the same stuff as rhino hair and fingernails, is prized in East Asia as jewellery and fake medicine. The horns are worth tens of thousands of dollars in illegal Asian markets.
The ministry of environment, forestry & tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said poachers killed 61 black and 26 white rhinos mainly in Namibia’s largest park, Etosha, where 46 rhinos were found dead.
“We note with serious concern that our flagship park, Etosha National Park, is a poaching hotspot,” Muyunda said, adding that the ministry and law enforcement officials have stepped up efforts against wildlife crime in Etosha National Park to curb poaching.
Rhino poaching has plagued Southern Africa for decades, especially in SA and Botswana, leading to anti-poaching programmes, including strict policing and dehorning, or removing horns from the rhinos as a way of discouraging poaching.
Elephant poaching in Namibia has, however, declined over the years, from a high of 101 in 2015 to a low of four elephants poached last year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Namibia rhino poaching surges 93%, mainly in Etosha National Park
Windhoek — The number of endangered rhinos poached in Namibia reached a record high in 2022 after 87 animals were killed compared to 45 in 2021, official government data showed on Monday.
Africa’s rhino population has been decimated over the decades to feed demand for rhino horn, which, despite being made of the same stuff as rhino hair and fingernails, is prized in East Asia as jewellery and fake medicine. The horns are worth tens of thousands of dollars in illegal Asian markets.
The ministry of environment, forestry & tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said poachers killed 61 black and 26 white rhinos mainly in Namibia’s largest park, Etosha, where 46 rhinos were found dead.
“We note with serious concern that our flagship park, Etosha National Park, is a poaching hotspot,” Muyunda said, adding that the ministry and law enforcement officials have stepped up efforts against wildlife crime in Etosha National Park to curb poaching.
Rhino poaching has plagued Southern Africa for decades, especially in SA and Botswana, leading to anti-poaching programmes, including strict policing and dehorning, or removing horns from the rhinos as a way of discouraging poaching.
Elephant poaching in Namibia has, however, declined over the years, from a high of 101 in 2015 to a low of four elephants poached last year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA and US will unite on task force to battle illegal game trade, says Janet ...
Kruger National Park beefs up security at gates
PETER HAIN: Links must be made between political corruption and threats to ...
Organised crime poses existential threat to SA, warns global crime body
Courts fire shots across the bows of poaching syndicates
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.