International driving permits now available at VFS Global centres

Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
The lack of capital injection is one of the reasons why vast tracks of communal land lie barren and unploughed
Industry could create 1.4-million jobs, says presidency spokesperson
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
The investigation and settlement is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech giant
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’
Central bank should soon moderate the size of its interest-rate increases but still has work to do, says vice-chair
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
There's a foible or two that don't take away from its usefulness as a large and affordable family crossover
In partnership deal with the Automobile Association of SA (AA), VFS Global has introduced an international driving permit (IDP) application service at its visa centres in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban.
This is to do away with the inconvenience of overseas travellers having to apply for visas and IDPs at separate venues, with the latter usually done at an AA outlet.
The IDP applications will be managed by VFS Global on behalf of the AA, which is the only authorised issuer of IDPs in SA. IDPs are regulated by the UN. An IDP is a translation of a national driver’s licence that allows eligible applicants to drive vehicles in foreign countries.
In addition, IDPs are another form of identification, and are valid in more than 150 countries. An IDP contains a person’s name, their passport photograph and driver information in several languages, which can be interpreted by local authorities in the country you are visiting.
“Many people require an IDP when they’re abroad, but they aren’t always aware of how to obtain these or where,” says Willem Groenewald, CEO of the AA.
“Introducing this service through VFS Global Centres will make that a lot easier and provide additional comfort to travellers knowing they’ve obtained all the necessary documents to drive in a foreign country.
The AA can issue IDPs only to holders of a valid SA or Namibian driving licence.
A dedicated contact centre (012 425 3058) and email support (VFSIDP@vfshelpline.com) service are available for customers to answer queries and track the status of an application.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
News
International driving permits now available at VFS Global centres
The visa application centre now includes driving permits as part of its offerings for convenience
In partnership deal with the Automobile Association of SA (AA), VFS Global has introduced an international driving permit (IDP) application service at its visa centres in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban.
This is to do away with the inconvenience of overseas travellers having to apply for visas and IDPs at separate venues, with the latter usually done at an AA outlet.
The IDP applications will be managed by VFS Global on behalf of the AA, which is the only authorised issuer of IDPs in SA. IDPs are regulated by the UN. An IDP is a translation of a national driver’s licence that allows eligible applicants to drive vehicles in foreign countries.
In addition, IDPs are another form of identification, and are valid in more than 150 countries. An IDP contains a person’s name, their passport photograph and driver information in several languages, which can be interpreted by local authorities in the country you are visiting.
“Many people require an IDP when they’re abroad, but they aren’t always aware of how to obtain these or where,” says Willem Groenewald, CEO of the AA.
“Introducing this service through VFS Global Centres will make that a lot easier and provide additional comfort to travellers knowing they’ve obtained all the necessary documents to drive in a foreign country.
The AA can issue IDPs only to holders of a valid SA or Namibian driving licence.
A dedicated contact centre (012 425 3058) and email support (VFSIDP@vfshelpline.com) service are available for customers to answer queries and track the status of an application.
How young drivers can decrease insurance premiums
Portfolio Committee rejects Mbalula’s zero-alcohol driving law
Outa welcomes new driver’s licence card but calls for 10-year renewal period
Car licences can now be renewed at Supa Quick
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.