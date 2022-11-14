×

Life / Motoring

News

International driving permits now available at VFS Global centres

The visa application centre now includes driving permits as part of its offerings for convenience

14 November 2022 - 17:40 Motor News Reporter
You require an international driving permit for self-drives in foreign countries. Picture: WAYNE VAN DER MERWE
In partnership deal with the Automobile Association of SA (AA), VFS Global has introduced an international driving permit (IDP) application service at its visa centres in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban. 

This is to do away with the inconvenience of overseas travellers having to apply for visas and IDPs at separate venues, with the latter usually done at an AA outlet.

The IDP applications will be managed by VFS Global on behalf of the AA, which is the only authorised issuer of IDPs in SA. IDPs are regulated by the UN. An IDP is a translation of a national driver’s licence that allows eligible applicants to drive vehicles in foreign countries.

In addition, IDPs are another form of identification, and are valid in more than 150 countries. An IDP contains a person’s name, their passport photograph and driver information in several languages, which can be interpreted by local authorities in the country you are visiting. 

“Many people require an IDP when they’re abroad, but they aren’t always aware of how to obtain these or where,” says Willem Groenewald, CEO of the AA.

“Introducing this service through VFS Global Centres will make that a lot easier and provide additional comfort to travellers knowing they’ve obtained all the necessary documents to drive in a foreign country.

The AA can issue IDPs only  to holders of a valid SA or Namibian driving licence.

A dedicated contact centre (012 425 3058) and email support (VFSIDP@vfshelpline.com) service are  available for customers to answer queries and track the status of an application.  

