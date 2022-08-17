×

Life / Motoring

Local News

Car licences can now be renewed at Supa Quick

The fitment centre group has partnered with Disky for motorists to renew their vehicle licences using WhatsApp

17 August 2022 - 12:09 Motor News Reporter
Car licences can now be renewed at SupaQuick stores. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Car licences can now be renewed at SupaQuick stores. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

Fitment centre group Supa Quick has partnered with Disky, an online platform, to make it convenient and quick for motorists to renew their vehicle licences using WhatsApp at any of the 190 Supa Quick stores across SA.

To renew your vehicle licence, you can visit any Supa Quick and scan the Disky QR code and press “send”. You will receive a WhatsApp message and, by following the prompts, you can then make the payment through Ozow, Zapper or Peach Payments.

Collection of your licence disk is within five to 10 working days from the Supa Quick store and anyone can apply for renewal on your behalf. You can complete the process in-store or in the comfort of your own home.

The process takes a few minutes and a service fee will be charged. All types of vehicle licences can be renewed, including those for motorcycles, cars, trailers and caravans.

“We are all pressed for time, and no-one likes to stand in notoriously long, slow-moving queues in crowded venues at the licencing department or post office,” says Adeshni Sewbaran, franchise director at Supa Quick.

“We wanted to find a way to make this process easier for our customers and Disky was the obvious choice.

“Many people delay renewing their vehicle licence simply because it’s inconvenient or takes too long,” says Sewbaran. “We are encouraging customers to take advantage of this value-added offering and make sure they comply with the law. 

There are several other places that offer car licence renewal services as an alternative to driving licence testing centres (DLTCs), including the post office, PostNet outlets, Safari Outdoor stores, Pick n Pay and Spar stores, and online at renewonline.co.za and licenserenewal.co.za. Certain insurance companies and banks also offer this service, so check with yours.

Outa calls for 10-year driver licence renewal

Covid-19 lockdown continues to wreak havoc with driver's license renewals
Life
1 year ago

Driving licence renewal backlog is 'cleared', claims RTMC

After thousands of drivers have reportedly been fined for driving with expired licence cards though no fault of their own, the backlog in printing ...
Life
3 weeks ago

Taking driving test in electric car won't allow you to drive a petrol or diesel

With growing numbers of EVs on SA roads, a K53 instructor warns of old legislation that drivers may be unaware of
Life
6 months ago

New regulations on driving licence fees are confusing, Outa says

Outa says a 'poorly worded' notice about fees for motoring services must be rewritten and reissued
National
11 months ago
