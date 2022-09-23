×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

Feature

How young drivers can decrease insurance premiums

Those under 25 incur higher insurance premiums for their lack of driving experience and other pitfalls

23 September 2022 - 05:00 Phuti Mpyane

The cost of car insurance for drivers under the age of 25 is more expensive than for older people because, according to statistics, people in that group have the worst driving records, higher accident rates and more expensive accidents.

“Insurance companies generally deem young people as high risk, owing to their lack of extensive driving experience, and therefore higher risk of accidents,” says Barend Smit, marketing director of MotorHappy, a supplier of motor management solutions and car insurance options. “However, there are ways that young people can decrease their premiums.”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.