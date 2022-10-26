×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE buoyant after MTBPS

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement hits the right notes even while deferring the Eskom question

BL Premium
26 October 2022 - 19:28 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand strengthened to the best level in a month on Wednesday as investors welcomed finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

Godongwana struck the right tone with markets after unveiling better-than-expected budget deficit and primary balance outcomes, an improved outlook on the country’s debt ratio and continued strong emphasis on fiscal consolidation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.