×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

China’s Geely buys 7.6% stake in Aston Martin

Geely also owns Volvo, Proton and Lotus, and is a significant shareholder of Mercedes-Benz.

30 September 2022 - 13:46 Reuters and Motoring Staff
Chinese firm Geely has added Aston Martin to its automotive portfolio. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chinese firm Geely has added Aston Martin to its automotive portfolio. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chinese automotive company Zhejiang Geely said on Friday it bought a 7.6% stake in British luxury carmaker Aston Martin, but did not disclose the deal value.

Based on Aston Martin’s closing share price on September 28, the stake is valued at £7.55bn (R133bn).

It was bought by Li Shufu, founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely, Aston Martin said in a regulatory filing, making the Chinese firm one of the top shareholders in the British carmaker, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

Geely also owns Volvo, Proton and Lotus, and is a significant shareholder of Mercedes-Benz. 

“We look forward to exploring potential opportunities to engage and collaborate with Aston Martin as it continues to execute its strategy to achieve long term, sustainable growth and increased profitability,” Daniel Donghui Li, Zhejiang Geely’s CEO said.

Aston Martin also separately announced the completion of £654m (R13bn) capital raise.

In July the British luxury carmaker announced a capital raising that will see Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) become its second-largest shareholder with an almost 17% stake. PIF’s £78m (R1.5bn) investment, together with a £575m (R11.5bn) rights issue, will allow the 109-year-old company to lower its debt and invest in new models.

PIF will own a 16.7% stake in Aston Martin, behind the 18.3% holding chairman Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree will have. German carmaker Mercedes-Benz owns about 9.7%.

For Aston Martin, the preferred ride of fictional secret agent James Bond which has gone bankrupt seven times in its history, the investments mean it can secure its long-term future.

Stroll, a Canadian billionaire businessman, took over Aston Martin in 2020 as a company in deep trouble, with Covid-19 lockdowns and the disruption to global supply chains slowing its recovery.

Reuters

Purosangue is unveiled as Ferrari’s first ‘SUV’

The four-seater is said to drive like a true Ferrari even though it weighs more than two tonnes and has a 185mm ground clearance
Life
2 weeks ago

Aston Martin uncovers limited-edition V12 Vantage roadster

That will be 249 units globally to complement the 333 examples built of the Vantage Coupe
Life
1 month ago

Saudi wealth fund to become Aston Martin’s second-largest shareholder

The investment secures a long-term future for a company which has gone bankrupt seven times
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
New Ford Everest goes more upmarket
Life / Motoring
2.
Toyota unveils stiffer, sportier Corolla Cross ...
Life / Motoring
3.
A brilliant and devastating portrait of Marilyn ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Trevor Noah to leave ‘The Daily Show’ to focus on ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

DAVID FURLONGER: The (motor) show won’t go on

Opinion

DAVID FURLONGER: Toyota, Mazda may ditch Russian vehicle assembly

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.