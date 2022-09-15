×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

GLAMPING

The new Porsche roof tent: a room with a view

It transforms the sports car into a room for nature lovers

15 September 2022 - 05:05 Motor News Reporter
The roof tent transforms a Porsche into a room for nature lovers. Picture: SUPPLIED
The roof tent transforms a Porsche into a room for nature lovers. Picture: SUPPLIED

Porsche has launched an accessory to let owners experience their sports cars in a fresh way: a roof tent from Porsche Tequipment.

It transforms the sports car into a room for nature lovers. It has an exclusive hardcase, developed at the Weissach Development Centre, which can be installed on the roof transport systems of the 911, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan — both with and without roof rails.

It is quite the room with a view, with two side windows and a roof window as standard. In the extended position, the floor surface measures 210cmx 130cm. A comfortable, high-density polyfoam mattress is integrated.

The tent walls are made of a breathable cotton blend. With water-resistant zips and a separate rain cover for entry, the tent is also designed for wet weather. The side walls mimic the fly line of the 911 and feature a Porsche logo.

Both side windows can be fully opened for ventilation. An insect guard offers protection against mosquitoes and an additional blackout function helps keep the light out.

The Porsche roof tent sets up quickly with the aid of two shock absorbers when you open the hardcase. The last step is to erect the tent and make it taut with the four poles.

The tent is sold with an integrated telescopic ladder.

‘Sally Carrera’ Porsche auctioned for R61m

The one-off Porsche 911 Carrera is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series
Life
2 weeks ago

Porsche’s new Cayman GT4 RS street fighter is a raucous experience

It's all about the howl and handling in this most hardcore Cayman 718
Life
2 weeks ago

Porsche plans a premium new electric SUV

Porsche wants 80% of its car sales to be electric by 2030, compared to around 15% currently
Life
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
All-new Nissan X-trail makes its debut
Life / Motoring
2.
BIG READ: Saving Jan Smuts from having a bad war
Life
3.
Mercedes-Benz releases new GLC specification
Life / Motoring
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Sporty-styled Haval H6 GT enters SA market
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.