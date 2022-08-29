×

‘Sally Carrera’ Porsche auctioned for R61m

The one-off Porsche 911 is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series

29 August 2022 - 13:48 Phuti Mpyane
The auctioned Porsche 911 (left) is a life-size recreation of the Sally Carrera character (right) in the Cars movie. Picture: SUPPLIED
The auctioned Porsche 911 (left) is a life-size recreation of the Sally Carrera character (right) in the Cars movie. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Porsche 911 Sally Special sold at the recent RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction for $3.6m (R61m). It’s a one-of-one, life-size recreation of the Sally Carrera character that stars in Pixar’s Cars blockbuster from 2006 and whose voice belongs to actress Bonnie Hunt.

In the movie, the Sally Carrera 996 Porsche is a sassy attorney and motel owner in Radiator Springs — an imaginary small town in the US — who instigates that the lawbreaking and show star Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) be sentenced to community service by fixing the main town road he damaged after a night time escape attempt from the sheriff.

In the packed bidding hall of the auction, the 911 Sally Carrera  attracted significant interest, with the final winning offer coming from a telephone bidder. The price was a record for a new Porsche sold at auction, and all the proceeds from the sale will go to charity.

Inside the special model 911 is contrast stitching in blue, a cars logo embossed in the leather door panels, and blue lettering on the six-speed manual gear lever. Like Sally, it also has a tattoo hidden under the retractable spoiler.   

The 911 Sally Special was accompanied by a one-of-one Porsche Design custom-built watch with Sally Blue Metallic highlights and exclusive details, created in collaboration with Pixar. 

An array of smaller items also accompanied the car, including a second set of wheels presented in a bespoke rack as well as a fitted ‘Sally Special’ car cover and a book charting the creation of the car from beginning to end, incorporating original sketches from Porsche and Pixar.

