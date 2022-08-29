‘Sally Carrera’ Porsche auctioned for R61m

Investors are waking up to the reality that rates may stay higher for longer even as recession risk grows
The Covid-19 pandemic showed the value of building back better
Almost a year into the multiparty coalitions running SA’s crucial metros, ructions are increasing
The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
It reports exceptional trading in the second half of its financial year, aided by the lifting of Covid restrictions
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Canan Kaftancioglu says calling Tayyip Erdogan a ‘dictator’ is legitimate criticism
The red half of north London has its pride back and the season looks full of promise
The one-off Porsche 911 Carrera is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series
The Porsche 911 Sally Special sold at the recent RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction for $3.6m (R61m). It’s a one-of-one, life-size recreation of the Sally Carrera character that stars in Pixar’s Cars blockbuster from 2006 and whose voice belongs to actress Bonnie Hunt.
In the movie, the Sally Carrera 996 Porsche is a sassy attorney and motel owner in Radiator Springs — an imaginary small town in the US — who instigates that the lawbreaking and show star Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) be sentenced to community service by fixing the main town road he damaged after a night time escape attempt from the sheriff.
In the packed bidding hall of the auction, the 911 Sally Carrera attracted significant interest, with the final winning offer coming from a telephone bidder. The price was a record for a new Porsche sold at auction, and all the proceeds from the sale will go to charity.
Inside the special model 911 is contrast stitching in blue, a cars logo embossed in the leather door panels, and blue lettering on the six-speed manual gear lever. Like Sally, it also has a tattoo hidden under the retractable spoiler.
The 911 Sally Special was accompanied by a one-of-one Porsche Design custom-built watch with Sally Blue Metallic highlights and exclusive details, created in collaboration with Pixar.
An array of smaller items also accompanied the car, including a second set of wheels presented in a bespoke rack as well as a fitted ‘Sally Special’ car cover and a book charting the creation of the car from beginning to end, incorporating original sketches from Porsche and Pixar.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS
‘Sally Carrera’ Porsche auctioned for R61m
The one-off Porsche 911 is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series
The Porsche 911 Sally Special sold at the recent RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction for $3.6m (R61m). It’s a one-of-one, life-size recreation of the Sally Carrera character that stars in Pixar’s Cars blockbuster from 2006 and whose voice belongs to actress Bonnie Hunt.
In the movie, the Sally Carrera 996 Porsche is a sassy attorney and motel owner in Radiator Springs — an imaginary small town in the US — who instigates that the lawbreaking and show star Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) be sentenced to community service by fixing the main town road he damaged after a night time escape attempt from the sheriff.
In the packed bidding hall of the auction, the 911 Sally Carrera attracted significant interest, with the final winning offer coming from a telephone bidder. The price was a record for a new Porsche sold at auction, and all the proceeds from the sale will go to charity.
Inside the special model 911 is contrast stitching in blue, a cars logo embossed in the leather door panels, and blue lettering on the six-speed manual gear lever. Like Sally, it also has a tattoo hidden under the retractable spoiler.
The 911 Sally Special was accompanied by a one-of-one Porsche Design custom-built watch with Sally Blue Metallic highlights and exclusive details, created in collaboration with Pixar.
An array of smaller items also accompanied the car, including a second set of wheels presented in a bespoke rack as well as a fitted ‘Sally Special’ car cover and a book charting the creation of the car from beginning to end, incorporating original sketches from Porsche and Pixar.
Porsche goes back to the future with retro-styled 911
Purist Porsche GT3 is all sound and fury
Lamborghini unleashes Urus Performante as new king of SUVs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.