Mercedes-Benz releases new GLC specification

EU expresses doubts of imminent Iran nuclear deal, futher delaying the return of about 1-million barrels to global supply
In SA’s cash-strapped economy, consumers are willing to compromise on quality for the sake of lower prices
Cosatu’s national conference is scheduled for September 26-29
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
Germany dismisses Russian firm’s explanations on Nord Stream 1 turbine issues as a pretext
KZN floods, countrywide power outages and the global economic slowdown weigh especially heavily on manufacturing, mining and agriculture
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
The foreign minister says the new prime minister’s approach will not help Britain on the global stage
SA kick off Rugby World Cup Sevens quest in Cape Town on Friday
Four-wheel steering, a plug-in-hybrid diesel and digital lights are some of the highlights
Since its introduction, 2.6 million units have been sold making the GLC the best-selling Mercedes-Benz model in the last two years.
Mercedes-Benz has shared more information on the new model unveiled in June. It’s 60mm longer and 4mm lower than its predecessor. The track widths have been increased too, by 6mm at the front and 23mm at the rear.
It’s available only as a hybrid: either as a plug-in hybrid or as a mild hybrid with 48-volt technology and integrated starter generator. The plug-in hybrids offer a range of more than 100km of pure electric drive.
A new rear axle steering system debuts for better manoeuvrability while 4Matic all-wheel drive is standard. Numerous other features include pure electric off-road driving in the plug-in models, and an off-road screen with the “transparent bonnet” effect.
It also gets the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system with more brilliant graphics and better software. The MBUX Augmented Reality for navigation is available as an option and uses a camera to capture and superimpose moving and virtual objects, information and markers such as traffic signs, directional arrows, lane-change recommendations and house numbers.
Furthermore the MUX has a smart home function which allows customers to link their home system and remotely monitor and control temperature and lights, shutters and electrical appliances at home.
The Avantgarde line is standard and features large displays, smartphone integration, wireless charging, heated front seats, and an Air-balance package which is part of the Energizing Package Plus that offers air purification and subtle interior fragrancing.
A new panoramic sunroof with slimmer cross-strut is optional, as is head-up display and a fingerprint scanner which secures personal settings and data such as favourites, last destinations, behaviour-based predictions, calendar entries or emails. Payment processes via Mercedes me are available to authenticated users.
The hybrid engine range has petrol and diesel four-cylinder units. Four of the motor choices are mild-hybrid units in both diesel and petrol guise, while three are full hybrids, including the 300de which is a diesel plug-in-hybrid. The high-voltage battery has a total capacity of 31.2 kWh and can recharge with the optional 60kW DC charger in about 30 minutes.
There’s a new four-link suspension at the front and a multi-link independent rear suspension mounted to a subframe. As an option, the new GLC is available with Airmatic air suspension and rear-axle steering. Another optional extra is the off-road engineering package, which increases ground clearance by 20mm and has an underside guard at the front and underbody protection. When optioned with the AMG Line exterior, the GLC comes with a sport suspension.
A driver assistance package contains active distance assist, steering assist, emergency braking, stop sign and red traffic light warning functions, which are new. A better parking system with improved safety, comfort, 360-degree camera and integrated into MBUX and the optional rear-axle steering is also available. It also shows specific images including for trailer manoeuvring assist for the first time.
The new LED high performance headlamps are standard and digital light is an optional extra. This headlamp technology has targeted light distribution according to conditions. When driving at night it can project guidance lines, symbols and animations on the surface, such as pedestrians in the danger zone, with a spotlight function and clarifies their position with projected direction points.
Driving the wrong way on motorway entry ramps or in one-way streets are warned by a symbol. The same warning symbol appears before running red lights or stop signs.
Standard equipment includes an off-road driving mode and DSR (Downhill Speed Regulation). In off-road mode, the GLC with 360-degree camera offers a “transparent bonnet” while inclination, gradient, topographical altitude, geo-co-ordinates and a compass are displayed.
The new GLC will arrive in SA in 2023 and local pricing and specification will be communicated closer to the launch time.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International Launch
Mercedes-Benz releases new GLC specification
Four-wheel steering, a plug-in-hybrid diesel and digital lights are some of the highlights
Since its introduction, 2.6 million units have been sold making the GLC the best-selling Mercedes-Benz model in the last two years.
Mercedes-Benz has shared more information on the new model unveiled in June. It’s 60mm longer and 4mm lower than its predecessor. The track widths have been increased too, by 6mm at the front and 23mm at the rear.
It’s available only as a hybrid: either as a plug-in hybrid or as a mild hybrid with 48-volt technology and integrated starter generator. The plug-in hybrids offer a range of more than 100km of pure electric drive.
A new rear axle steering system debuts for better manoeuvrability while 4Matic all-wheel drive is standard. Numerous other features include pure electric off-road driving in the plug-in models, and an off-road screen with the “transparent bonnet” effect.
It also gets the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system with more brilliant graphics and better software. The MBUX Augmented Reality for navigation is available as an option and uses a camera to capture and superimpose moving and virtual objects, information and markers such as traffic signs, directional arrows, lane-change recommendations and house numbers.
Furthermore the MUX has a smart home function which allows customers to link their home system and remotely monitor and control temperature and lights, shutters and electrical appliances at home.
The Avantgarde line is standard and features large displays, smartphone integration, wireless charging, heated front seats, and an Air-balance package which is part of the Energizing Package Plus that offers air purification and subtle interior fragrancing.
A new panoramic sunroof with slimmer cross-strut is optional, as is head-up display and a fingerprint scanner which secures personal settings and data such as favourites, last destinations, behaviour-based predictions, calendar entries or emails. Payment processes via Mercedes me are available to authenticated users.
The hybrid engine range has petrol and diesel four-cylinder units. Four of the motor choices are mild-hybrid units in both diesel and petrol guise, while three are full hybrids, including the 300de which is a diesel plug-in-hybrid. The high-voltage battery has a total capacity of 31.2 kWh and can recharge with the optional 60kW DC charger in about 30 minutes.
There’s a new four-link suspension at the front and a multi-link independent rear suspension mounted to a subframe. As an option, the new GLC is available with Airmatic air suspension and rear-axle steering. Another optional extra is the off-road engineering package, which increases ground clearance by 20mm and has an underside guard at the front and underbody protection. When optioned with the AMG Line exterior, the GLC comes with a sport suspension.
A driver assistance package contains active distance assist, steering assist, emergency braking, stop sign and red traffic light warning functions, which are new. A better parking system with improved safety, comfort, 360-degree camera and integrated into MBUX and the optional rear-axle steering is also available. It also shows specific images including for trailer manoeuvring assist for the first time.
The new LED high performance headlamps are standard and digital light is an optional extra. This headlamp technology has targeted light distribution according to conditions. When driving at night it can project guidance lines, symbols and animations on the surface, such as pedestrians in the danger zone, with a spotlight function and clarifies their position with projected direction points.
Driving the wrong way on motorway entry ramps or in one-way streets are warned by a symbol. The same warning symbol appears before running red lights or stop signs.
Standard equipment includes an off-road driving mode and DSR (Downhill Speed Regulation). In off-road mode, the GLC with 360-degree camera offers a “transparent bonnet” while inclination, gradient, topographical altitude, geo-co-ordinates and a compass are displayed.
The new GLC will arrive in SA in 2023 and local pricing and specification will be communicated closer to the launch time.
Lamborghini unleashes Urus Performante as new king of SUVs
Maserati Levante GT is a hybrid of alluring style and economy
Suzuki Grand Vitara, Mercedes EVs debut at Festival of Motoring
Grand Cherokee is luxury with a capital L
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.