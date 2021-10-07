New Nissan Navara gets more than a shot of Botox

Compared to some blink-and-you’ll-miss-them vehicle midlife updates, the Nissan Navara has undergone much more than the traditional shot of Botox.

In a makeover worthy of Cher, the one-tonner has emerged from the parlour with not only a facelift, but also technology and safety upgrades, and improved refinement.

It’s also now built at Nissan’s Rosslyn factory near Pretoria, having been previously imported since its 2017 launch. The range was formerly available only in high-end double cab variants but has expanded into a full line-up of workhorses and leisure vehicles in single- and double-cab guises.

A nose job sees the Navara adopting a stockier face reminiscent of American pickups, with a larger grille and restyled bumpers, along with new LED headlamps and fog lamps. Styling swagger in the range-topping Pro-2X and Pro-4X models is further ramped up by black alloy wheels, dark accents and the all-important decals.

An interior revamp has glammed things up with attractive new leather seats with contrast stitching and a sportier three-spoke steering wheel with a red Nissan logo. The dashboard remains hard plastic but all the human touchpoints, including the door armrests and the centre console between the front seats, are softly padded.