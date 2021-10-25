The new digitally advanced Golf 8 GTI has arrived

This spring, Volkswagen will introduce their new breed of Golf GTI with the award-winning, future-forward Golf 8 GTI. This eighth-generation Golf GTI has both power and technology like never before, while still remaining true to GTI’s successful DNA formula.

Powered with an impressive 2.0-litre TSI, 7-speed DSG petrol engine, the Golf 8 GTI delivers 180kW with a torque peak of 370Nm. The four-cylinder engine coupled with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission gives you enough power to boost your drive from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.4 seconds. That’s 11kW more power than its predecessor, keeping you streets ahead of the rest. While GTI fans have always experienced grace and space, now you can feel the rush with even more pace.

Where tech meets torque

With more power comes added responsibility. The digitised high performer offers all the help you need from the moment you take the driver’s seat with its enhanced driving dynamics and a multitude of intelligent assistance systems. While in the fast lane, you’ll appreciate the increased traction and handling control thanks to the XDS electronic differential lock and front-wheel drive. You can cruise stress-free with the DSG dual-clutch gearbox with shift-by-wire capability, letting you shift gears effortlessly throughout your journey.

The new GTI pulls out all the stops when it comes to first-class driving technology, with optional features such as Travel Assist, Park Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control with Front Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking. The intuitive Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert and Lane Assist also gives you better awareness on the road. The new GTI comes standard with keyless locking system.

All roads lead to the future, make sure you get there in style.

While showing off with impressive on-the-road performance, the new Golf 8 GTI also scores high in the looks department. In true GTI style, the Golf 8 sports signature features with its clean and stylish design including the distinctive red stripe across the front radiator grille with its honeycomb design and standard 18-inch Richmond alloy wheels. Couple this with low-positioned optional LED matrix headlights with IQ.LIGHT and sliding turn indicator for that extra flair. The back spoiler, diffuser and two round chrome-plated tailpipes complete its distinguished look.

Digitised for the future

While striking from the outside, this eighth-generation in a long line of legends, is dubbed the most digitally advanced model yet. The new GTI comes loaded with top-notch interior design and technology such as standard Climatronic air-conditioning and a new, heated leather-wrapped multifunction sports steering wheel with touch control and shifting paddles. The conventional controls for the headlights as well as fog lights are upgraded to a digital panel keeping everything you need at your fingertips.

This is the first generation of Golf GTI to have a completely digitised interior landscape of displays and controls with a standard 10.25-inch-wide touch-sensitive Innovision cockpit (digital display), infotainment system as well as App-Connect with mobile phone interface and inductive charging function. Swiping hand gestures are all that’s required to change sound-system volume, temperature or control the optional panoramic sunroof.

Ambient lighting is also a standard feature giving drivers 30 interior colours to choose from. From the standard GTI Vienna seats you can take in the sound from the optional Harman Kardon sound system with a 12-channel amplifier with 480W output from 8 speakers, one centre speaker and a subwoofer.

Optional features include, mechanically swivelling trailer hitch, Black Styling Package with black 18-inch Bergamo alloy wheels, Head-up Display, Adaptive chassis control including driving profile selection, smokers’ package, 19-inch Adelaide alloy wheels, Discover Pro Radio (Satellite Navigation, USB, Wireless App-Connect and Voice Control),

The new Golf GTI is available in three solid paint exterior colours (Pure White, Urano Grey, and Moonstone Grey), four metallic colours (Dolphin Grey, Atlantic Blue, Kings Red and Reflex Silver) and two pearlescent colours (Deep Black Pearl and Oryx White Pearl).

Don’t dream it, drive it for R669,300

The Golf GTI 2.0 TSI 180kW DSG is available from R669,300. The Volkswagen Golf GTI comes standard with a three-year/120 000km warranty, five-year/90,000km EasyDrive Service Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty with service intervals of 15,000km.

Visit the website to build your new Golf GTI today.

This article was paid for by VW.