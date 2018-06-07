Looking past the negative publicity

Once again, the time has come for us to bid farewell to two of our long-term test cars — the Ford Kuga TDCI you see here and the Renault Megane GT.

We have spoken about the fire controversy surrounding the Kuga extensively, so we can firmly park that topic this time around as we look at the merits that still make the model one of the great packages in its segment. Over the past six months that we’ve had the model in our garage it has proved to be a versatile, comfortable and particularly economical vehicle, averaging a consistent consumption figure of 7.7l/100km.

The dual-clutch six-speed automatic transmission may not be the slickest in the segment, but it gets the job done and is relatively smooth.

Just as the odometer turned over the 10,000km mark, the vehicle was due for an oil change as is the case with most diesel cars, but alas we did not have sufficient time to book the vehicle in for this exercise as our time with the Kuga had drawn to a close. However, we have it on good account that this will be covered by the model’s standard six-year/90,000km service plan and no cost will be incurred by the owner.

Personally, though, what continues to impress with most Ford products is the level of standard equipment, whether it be safety or technology, and our top tier Kuga model is no exception. All the driver aids such lane keep assist and autonomous braking were put to the test and are extremely useful especially in countering the actions of other distracted drivers, which in the age of smartphones and the like, remains a daily occurrence.