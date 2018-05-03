Hot-hatch Megane GT hates slow highways

Back to our long-termer though and it is the first time I have been spending much time with it. After recently going through a service I was expecting it to feel like new again, but sadly the dealership really did seem to have missed the issue with the brakes. They grind like carbon fibre discs after taking a hammering on a circuit. We may have to take it to another dealer to get them checked again.

Hopefully that is a minor thing to address but what is not so minor is the gearbox. I have been doing a lot of office commuting and the Megane GT has not been happy sitting in slow highway traffic. It is jerky and indecisive to the point where I found it easier to put it in Sport mode but then it holds the gear longer and when there is a slight gap the engine revs too high, forcing you to pull on those superbly designed metal paddles. The alternative is to whack it into manual mode, which gets rid of all the issues but is not the ideal situation when in stop-start highway traffic.

Another issue is one that will not apply to everyone, unless like me you are thinning a little on top. The screen beneath the sunroof does almost nothing to keep the heat out and on a couple of hot days recently, even the climate control was struggling to get the temperature down in the car. I was definitely hot-headed.

Heavy traffic is therefore not the best environment for the GT and with the car being returned to Renault SA later this month, it’s possible I might not find a sweet spot when it comes to settings for the commute.

But I have managed to get out of town a bit and then the Megane comes into its own, particularly if you want to be hot-headed. Switch it into Sport and manual mode and everything responds just the way you want it to.

The chassis is superb, the grip terrific. Thanks to the rear-wheel steering the accuracy of turning is almost unmatched.

Essentially at this stage I have to conclude that the Megane GT is a hot hatch that hates being stuck in traffic but relishes everything its engineers have given it when it comes to dynamics and performance. Maybe that was the plan.