Amarok toughs it out as it waits for allcomers

The price still looks competitive compared to the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class which has just been launched in SA. The flagship of the Stuttgart car maker’s new bakkie range is the X250d double cab 4Matic Power auto at R824,205 and it only has 140kW and 450Nm. If you want power on a par with the Amarok then you will have to wait for the X350d later this year but it’s anyone’s guess what it will cost.

We haven’t done a full specification analysis between the two models yet, but the Amarok does have a fair bit included in its price, including a decent touchscreen infotainment system that helps create that cliched car-like feeling in the cabin.

Ride comfort is also superb and the Amarok has even been doing some duty on the school run, made easier by the ability to put the children’s backpacks and other paraphernalia under that new tonneau cover. We have high expectations for the level of ride comfort in the Mercedes — after all, it is a Merc — but not having yet driven it, you will have to wait for our opinion.

It is setting things up for a big fight in the bakkie market though, particularly when the 190kW Amarok arrives along with the X350d. But it is how well the X-Class is received that really intrigues us.

When the Amarok first came along, many expected it to be a true rival to the Hilux and Ranger in the sales charts but the battle never really happened. VW did well in the upper end of the market, where the Mercedes is also going to play. It seems unlikely the X-Class is going to make much of a dent in the Ford or Toyota bakkie sales figures, but the status afforded by that star on the front will undoubtedly reel in some people.

The next few months will be telling. In the meantime, we will enjoy the Amarok’s comfort, power and load-lugging ability.