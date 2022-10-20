×

Life / Books

BOOKER WINNER

Booker winner crafts an afterlife noir with sardonic wit

‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’ by Shehan Karunatilaka is a metaphysical thriller set in a civil war

BL Premium
20 October 2022 - 05:06 Monique Verduyn

Shehan Karunatilaka’s The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida won the 2022 Booker Prize on October 17 at a ceremony in London, winning the author £50,000 in prize money.

Published by independent imprint Sort of Books, the novel is set in Colombo and follows the titular character, a recently deceased war photographer, gambler and closet gay, who has woken up dead in what seems to be a celestial visa office...

