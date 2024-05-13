LETTER: Vote out SA’s broken government

Thirty years ago we were liberated from racial tyranny; 30 years later, in 2024, we will be casting our votes in the most crucial election in our lifetime.
We stand as a nation shattered by brazen, rampant corruption. Our economic infrastructure has been destroyed, abject poverty has reached frightening proportions, and law and order barely exist. Responsible governance has evaporated. We destroyed the dream of our liberators by devouring voraciously the wealth of the country in an orgy of money-grabbing madness.
The new elitists and their shadowy partners have transformed the nature of politics and administration. Amoral politics, self-aggrandisement, disregard of the conditional norms in the pursuit of power, and political survival at any cost are their rules of the game. Few social practices have such a turbulent history as corruption.
Democracy in our fractured land ensures the right of jackals to elect jackasses to parliament. We have been comprehensively betrayed by almost all those who have (mis)led us since 1994.
Democracy in our rainbow nation has become a hollow shell. It has become a public-relations stamp of approval for corrupt governance that runs roughshod over individual liberty while centralising the power to enforce consent, silence critics and maintain the status quo.
If the masses cannot replace a dysfunctional state and limit the power of the financial aristocracy at the ballot box, our country is a democracy in name only.
Any government that ignores its citizens is an oppressive oligarchy. We are grimly witnessing a dysfunctional machine of governance that changes the name of legislation and proposes policy tweaks, while leaving the rapacious corrupt untouched.
If we want to see cruelty more pernicious than physical torture, study our corrupt society. It hinders economic development, worsens inequality, desecrates the rule of law, and undermines the stability of a democratic order.
Unless we change course drastically, SA will become a failed state, from which it will never recover.
Farouk Araie Johannesburg
