Voters queue in Macassar in the Western Cape. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Outsiders looking in and hoping to get a sense of the issues uppermost in people’s minds as SA heads for the polls on May 29 would be surprised to find out that we are more concerned about a fake computer-generated burning flag in a political advertisement than the real challenges facing the country.
Instead of focusing on the message that the DA was trying to convey through the advert, the outrage machine chose to concern itself with the figurative burning of the flag.
Will this imaginary burning of the flag matter on May 30 when the outcome that the DA tried to warn us about becomes a reality? Will everyone still be seething like they are doing now when the ANC/EFF/MK announce that they will be forming the next government?
I seriously doubt it, because it will be too late to reverse the doomsday horror when reality starts to sink in that we have flushed our country down the drain.
If anyone thought SA had reached rock bottom with the ANC’s disastrous record in government, wait until they bring on board the EFF and the MK. The destruction of the past 30 years will look like child’s play.
We have a country to save and I encourage fellow compatriots to vote against a future where the “doomsday coalition” is in charge.
Dorraine Stevens Centurion
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments toletters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Misplaced outrage over fake flag burning
We have a country to save and I encourage fellow compatriots to vote against ‘doomsday coalition’
Outsiders looking in and hoping to get a sense of the issues uppermost in people’s minds as SA heads for the polls on May 29 would be surprised to find out that we are more concerned about a fake computer-generated burning flag in a political advertisement than the real challenges facing the country.
Instead of focusing on the message that the DA was trying to convey through the advert, the outrage machine chose to concern itself with the figurative burning of the flag.
Will this imaginary burning of the flag matter on May 30 when the outcome that the DA tried to warn us about becomes a reality? Will everyone still be seething like they are doing now when the ANC/EFF/MK announce that they will be forming the next government?
I seriously doubt it, because it will be too late to reverse the doomsday horror when reality starts to sink in that we have flushed our country down the drain.
If anyone thought SA had reached rock bottom with the ANC’s disastrous record in government, wait until they bring on board the EFF and the MK. The destruction of the past 30 years will look like child’s play.
We have a country to save and I encourage fellow compatriots to vote against a future where the “doomsday coalition” is in charge.
Dorraine Stevens
Centurion
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
‘Rosy’ ANC-DA coalition scenario also has risks, forecaster says
SAM MKOKELI: DA closes door on ready-to-pay customers
MICHAEL MORRIS: Time to face reality as elections loom
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.