×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Trevor Noah to leave ‘The Daily Show’ to focus on stand-up comedy

The 38-year old from Johannesburg will leave after hosting the show for seven years

30 September 2022 - 11:28 Kanishka Singh
Trevor Noah through his foundation has donated a few million for a local course. Image: GETTY IMAGES/RICH FURY
Trevor Noah through his foundation has donated a few million for a local course. Image: GETTY IMAGES/RICH FURY

Washington — Comedian Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, said he was going to leave the programme after hosting it for seven years, indicating he wanted to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy.

The 38-year-old comedian — who moved to the US in 2011 and was born in Johannesburg — had big shoes to fill when he took over in 2015 after the exit of longtime host Jon Stewart.

He quickly established himself with his own brand, suited for an era where online influence was often greater than that of content on cable.

His reign on The Daily Show required him to delicately cover some crucial moments in American history, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2021 attacks on the US Capitol.

“I spent two years in my apartment (during Covid-19), not on the road. Stand-up was done, and when I got back out there again, I realised that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring,” Noah told his studio audience late on Thursday. The Daily Show posted a clip of Noah’s remarks on social media.

“We have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time,” Noah said.

He ended his remarks by thanking his viewers as his studio audience stood up to applaud him.

Noah, who roasted US politicians and the media at the White House Correspondents Association dinner in April, did not mention his exact departure date in his remarks on Thursday. It was not known who would succeed him.

The key to addressing current affairs through a comedic lens lies in a comedian’s intention, Noah said in a 2016 interview with Reuters, adding that he learns from his mistakes.

“I don’t think I would ever have been ready, but that’s when you must do it, you will not be ready,” the comedian told Reuters in the context of having succeeded his legendary predecessor.
Reuters

CHRIS THURMAN: The problem with accepting things as endemic

Danielle Schwartz’s short film ‘Mirror Image’ shows how we avoid reality by claiming it is just reality
Opinion
3 months ago

A good week for Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah was a hoot as he took the mickey out of President Joe Biden at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner
News & Fox
4 months ago

SA’s Black Coffee takes home a Grammy

The star bagged the Grammy Award for the best dance/electronic music album for his album, Subconsciously
Life
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
New Ford Everest goes more upmarket
Life / Motoring
2.
Toyota unveils stiffer, sportier Corolla Cross ...
Life / Motoring
3.
A brilliant and devastating portrait of Marilyn ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Trevor Noah to leave ‘The Daily Show’ to focus on ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.