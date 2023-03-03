End of the road for the Roys

Strong weekly US jobs data and higher underlying inflation in Europe strengthen the case for further monetary tightening
Its policies are more in line with its Brics partners than those of developed countries
Investigation confirms Eskom employees maliciously damaged a generation unit at power station in Mpumalanga
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
It says the new Showmax Group will be well placed to become the leading platform in Africa
Reserve Bank governor says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Pressure Russia into ending its war of aggression, G20 foreign ministers urged
Kirsten van Heerden is a sports psychologist who worked with the successful Proteas women’s team
‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong says the forthcoming fourth season will be the last
All good things must come to an end, even in the world of multiple Emmy Award-winning television shows. That adage does not hold true for many shows in the ruthlessly competitive world of streaming-age television and its thunderous battles for viewership but it has been taken to heart by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, who announced this week that the forthcoming fourth season of his phenomenally successful tale of wealthy family back-stabbing and spoilt-brat sibling treachery, will be its last.
In an exclusive interview with The New Yorker this week, Armstrong told the magazine, “I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?” He said that he had got together with the writing team of the show, which has become a hot, much talked about and critically acclaimed anchor show for HBO, in 2021 and said, “Look, I th...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
End of the road for the Roys
‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong says the forthcoming fourth season will be the last
All good things must come to an end, even in the world of multiple Emmy Award-winning television shows. That adage does not hold true for many shows in the ruthlessly competitive world of streaming-age television and its thunderous battles for viewership but it has been taken to heart by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, who announced this week that the forthcoming fourth season of his phenomenally successful tale of wealthy family back-stabbing and spoilt-brat sibling treachery, will be its last.
In an exclusive interview with The New Yorker this week, Armstrong told the magazine, “I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?” He said that he had got together with the writing team of the show, which has become a hot, much talked about and critically acclaimed anchor show for HBO, in 2021 and said, “Look, I th...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.