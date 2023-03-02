Opinion

Hi-tech censorship

CHRIS ROPER: Big Brother goes online

The ability of corporate giants such as Amazon to add or remove content from your personal digital device raises concerns about the new frontiers of censorship

BL Premium
02 March 2023 - 05:00 Chris Roper

It’s almost 10 years since 500-million users of Apple’s iTunes music platform woke up to find that Songs of Innocence, an album by Irish band U2, had automagically appeared on their phones or iPods.

An iPod, for younger readers, was a portable media player first released in 2001 and officially discontinued in May 2022. Nowadays, of course, we just use our phones, and pluck the music straight from the air...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.