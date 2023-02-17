CHRIS THURMAN: The fruit of the flower, the flowering of the fruit

Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s senior markets analyst, Craig Erlam
Friday, February 17 2023
Scheme said to be financially unviable due to the SA Post Office’s repeated failure to pay contributions for its employees
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Wojcicki will be replaced by her deputy Neal Mohan, a senior advertising and product executive who joined Google in 2008
SA should do more to decarbonise and rev up carbon prices at home, says economist
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Special grand jury also concludes there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election
Strikes in sporting clubs seldom occur, but do pay off sometimes
Calls for a sexing down of pop culture are coming from a generation raised on easily accessible and proliferate internet pornography
This weekend brings the tenth edition of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair. It will be an intense, impressive experience for the many thousand of visitors making their way to the Cape Town International Convention Centre or participating in one of the satellite events taking place in and around the city.
Earlier in the week, however, I found myself going in the opposite direction — not running away, exactly, but drawn to a different destination: Twee Jonge Gezellen Estate, a few kilometres outside the town of Tulbagh. The farm is best known as the home of Krone Cap Classique, and I must admit that my experience there was suffused in a light, bubbly haze. It was nonetheless a revelatory experience...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS THURMAN: The fruit of the flower, the flowering of the fruit
The Seeds of the Fig sculptural exhibition is hosted at a wine farm in Tulbagh
This weekend brings the tenth edition of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair. It will be an intense, impressive experience for the many thousand of visitors making their way to the Cape Town International Convention Centre or participating in one of the satellite events taking place in and around the city.
Earlier in the week, however, I found myself going in the opposite direction — not running away, exactly, but drawn to a different destination: Twee Jonge Gezellen Estate, a few kilometres outside the town of Tulbagh. The farm is best known as the home of Krone Cap Classique, and I must admit that my experience there was suffused in a light, bubbly haze. It was nonetheless a revelatory experience...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.