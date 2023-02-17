Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: The fruit of the flower, the flowering of the fruit

The Seeds of the Fig sculptural exhibition is hosted at a wine farm in Tulbagh

17 February 2023 - 04:59 Chris Thurman

This weekend brings the tenth edition of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair. It will be an intense, impressive experience for the many thousand of visitors making their way to the Cape Town International Convention Centre or participating in one of the satellite events taking place in and around the city.

Earlier in the week, however, I found myself going in the opposite direction — not running away, exactly, but drawn to a different destination: Twee Jonge Gezellen Estate, a few kilometres outside the town of Tulbagh. The farm is best known as the home of Krone Cap Classique, and I must admit that my experience there was suffused in a light, bubbly haze. It was nonetheless a revelatory experience...

