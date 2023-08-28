Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Don’t sweat ‘sweating it out’
You do not detox by perspiring. You may well sweat out rubbish from your bloodstream, but you will also sweat out the good stuff
28 August 2023 - 05:00
Q; Which is your favourite activity to sweat it out? Sometimes I train in a hoodie but also use a sauna at the gym three times a week.
Our favourite activity to sweat it out is renewing our SA passport. The experience is best exemplified by that constant, gnawing feeling of uncertainty — with an ounce of dread — as we plod along to the 2024 election...
