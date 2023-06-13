Life

BIG READ: Look to the shack lands for clues on how to handle future challenges

The Brics leaders have more in common with their former oppressors in the West than with the poor in their countries

13 June 2023 - 05:00 Joel Bolnick

The plight of the poor is forgotten and the great powers are engaged in world conflict.

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor..

