MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Nostalgia for our once great fortified wine industry

Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing
GDP figures show growth is near zero so progress must speed up without resistance from public sector
Presidency has received legal opinion saying SA would be compelled to arrest Vladimir Putin if he is in SA
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
The target is the segment that eventually graduates to entrepreneur level and on to commercial clients
Annual article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor’s position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Moscow and Kyiv exchange blame as the Nova Kakhovka Dam catastrophe jeopardizes Crimea’s vital canal and future water security in the region
If they beat the Bulls, they will have an outside chance of securing a home final, provided they win their semifinal
Sometimes the best way to get from A to B involves a lot Z
To say that SA has produced some of the greatest fortified wines in the world is not a superlative of the order of “the prettiest girl in Istanbul” (to borrow Taki’s immortal and politically incorrect metaphor).
The competition is stiff: there are great ports and sherries, madeiras and malagas, marsalas and muscats. It may be a much diminished market worldwide, but the survivors — those who are making wines for their grandchildren’s grandchildren — are intensely competitive and they are clearly not doing it solely for nostalgia...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Nostalgia for our once great fortified wine industry
Lately, at the very top-end price-wise, there has been a run on the real treasures, sending prices into the stratosphere
To say that SA has produced some of the greatest fortified wines in the world is not a superlative of the order of “the prettiest girl in Istanbul” (to borrow Taki’s immortal and politically incorrect metaphor).
The competition is stiff: there are great ports and sherries, madeiras and malagas, marsalas and muscats. It may be a much diminished market worldwide, but the survivors — those who are making wines for their grandchildren’s grandchildren — are intensely competitive and they are clearly not doing it solely for nostalgia...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.