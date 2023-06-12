Markets weigh the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes and Russian crude supply amid falling oil prices
Stockholm has gone above and beyond in accommodating its demands, and Erdogan no longer needs to act tough
Leopard Creek sources its own electricity, water and roads, highlighting the dysfunction of many municipalities in SA
The president will be joined by five other African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv
Bleak prospects for the South Asian’s country's outsourcing industry leaves engineering graduates in turmoil
The third consecutive monthly slowdown in price increases will provide welcome relief for SA’s embattled consumers
Chen’s latest move signals how he may be spending part of the proceeds from his early bet on Zoom
The departure of the Press Trust of India reporter will wipe the subcontinent’s media presence from the country
World Rugby’s legislators can learn something from Super Rugby about dealing with decisions related to foul play that warrant cards
The smoke contains minute particles and compounds that become more toxic over time
Q: What is the absolute least I can train to maintain my level of fitness and muscle?
Perhaps this column is not right for you. Have you considered looking for a film review, or perhaps a wine column?..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: How little can I do without losing it all?
There is no hard and fast rule about how little you can do to maintain what you have
Q: What is the absolute least I can train to maintain my level of fitness and muscle?
Perhaps this column is not right for you. Have you considered looking for a film review, or perhaps a wine column?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.