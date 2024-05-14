Life / Motoring

International News

Lamborghini launches ‘touch’ experiences for the blind

This is in reply to an incident when a blind person was refused the chance to touch a display Lamborghini

14 May 2024 - 22:36
by Motor News Reporter
The Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica lends its shapely figure for the delight of blind and persons with impaired vision. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica lends its shapely figure for the delight of blind and persons with impaired vision. Picture: SUPPLIED

Automobile Lamborghini in conjunction with the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired (UICI) has announced that from June 2024 people who are blind or are visually impaired can enjoy visits to the Lamborghini Museum.

Guests will have the opportunity, by reservation, to participate in guided tours where they can touch models on display and experience the world of Lamborghini through the sensations created by physical contact with the cars.

This move was inspired by an event at Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport in Bologna, Italy, where Luca Grasso, a director of a multimedia touch centre for the blind and visually impaired was refused the chance to touch a Lamborghini on display there. 

Upon hearing about the incident, Automobili Lamborghini got in touch with the Milan branch of the UICI to work on this special project together for the European Month of Diversity that’s celebrated annually from May.

Each year the European Commission requests organisations and companies to join it in celebrating diversity and inclusion in the workplace by organising their own internal and external events focused on the topic of diversity throughout the whole month of May.

Guests at the Italian Union of the Blind and Partially Sighted were involved in a new experience: touching a Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica for the first time.

In the video, Automobili Lamborghini shows how each emotion is unique. The video describes the sensations experienced by the protagonists when touching a Huracán Tecnica, and every intensity of emotion, detected through sensors attached to their hands, corresponds to a different colour because, as one of them says, “touching means gaining access to all forms of knowledge”. 

In addition to this new programme, the Lamborghini Museum has since 2019 offered a series of events in which visits are conducted in Italian Sign Language (LIS), with a certified LIS interpreter, in a journey to discover the history and the technological innovations of the products made by the company.

