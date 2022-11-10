It’s not over yet for CEO Chris Griffith after a rival bid for Yamana Gold. But failure to close the deal leaves a worrying vacuum in the miner’s future
COP27 could give an award for cynicism in reducing noxious emissions
True to its name, Vleihuis will have its own wetland to help meet its net-zero power and water goals
SA’s police service is in crisis. The top-heavy structure of the institution is hampering effective crime fighting, there’s little stability at the highest levels, officers themselves have been ...
There’s no shortage of small towns to see in this country
It was former president Thabo Mbeki, I think, who declaimed “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose, by any other name would smell as sweet.” The adage is popularly held to make the claim that the name of something doesn’t affect what it really is.
I was reminded of this while ordering tea for my dear old mother — 85 and counting — at a restaurant in the part of Cape Town that mean people refer to as “beyond the lentil curtain”. It’s a vegetarian restaurant called Blended Health Café, and it’s situated inside what, over recent decades, we’ve been conditioned to term a “lifestyle centre”. ..
CHRIS ROPER: Normalising the ‘abnormal’
The words and labels we use matter. Which is why we need to interrogate the assumptions underlying our definitions — and the political implications inherent in these
