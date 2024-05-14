MTN Group revises down its 2024 capex deployment
Challenging conditions and currency devaluations in some of its markets affected first-quarter performance
14 May 2024 - 08:04
MTN Group’s service revenue fell 18.8% in the first quarter as the macro environment remained challenging and amid local currency devaluations in some of its key markets.
The group also revised down its expected capex (ex-leases) deployment for 2024 to R28bn-R33bn due to a reduction in expected spend by MTN Nigeria. ..
