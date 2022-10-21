CHRIS THURMAN: What place is there for aesthetics in our blood-soaked, poverty-torn country?

The market is in a tug of war between investors who see opportunities and those who are focused on the difficult economic backdrop
In the short term, efforts to calm markets and tame inflation mean a tougher run-up to Christmas for long-suffering retailers and restaurants and an even more miserable January
Reginald Lavhelesani Demana is currently the divisional executive for mining, metals, energy and infrastructure at the IDC
The former president warns that the conflation of the party with the state can erode the provision of service delivery
The world’s top vehicle makers plan to spend nearly $1.2-trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of EVs, along with the batteries and raw materials to support that production
BusinessLIVE hosted a debate on some of the key issues that may surface in next week's medium-term budget policy statement
Crypto asset businesses can continue to operate provided they apply for a licence between June 1 and November 30 2023
The surge in drug production bolsters President Gustavo Petro’s argument that the ‘war on drugs’ pursued by Bogota and the US for decades has failed to cut consumption
Despite the International Rugby Board, the event flourished, as we now know
Of all office workers, middle managers are reporting the highest levels of stress and anxiety and the worst work-life balance
I drove down the R44 towards Stellenbosch, admiring the idyllic vistas afforded by the winelands in spring, listening to the unmistakable voice of Alecia Beth Moore — aka P!nk. “The kids are not alright,” she sang, combining a rock star’s up-yours to the conservative Christian establishment in the US with a parent’s concern for young people.
It felt like she was singing on behalf of her fellow Gen-Xers, fretting not just about our own children but about the wellbeing of two or three postmillennial generations: kids growing up anxious and tech-saturated, kids who will reap the whirlwind of climate catastrophe. And those are the lucky ones; millions more are growing up in conditions ranging from resource precariousness to extreme poverty...
CHRIS THURMAN: What place is there for aesthetics in our blood-soaked, poverty-torn country?
