Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: What place is there for aesthetics in our blood-soaked, poverty-torn country?

BL Premium
21 October 2022 - 05:07 Chris Thurman

I drove down the R44 towards Stellenbosch, admiring the idyllic vistas afforded by the winelands in spring, listening to the unmistakable voice of Alecia Beth Moore — aka P!nk. “The kids are not alright,” she sang, combining a rock star’s up-yours to the conservative Christian establishment in the US with a parent’s concern for young people.  

It felt like she was singing on behalf of her fellow Gen-Xers, fretting not just about our own children but about the wellbeing of two or three postmillennial generations: kids growing up anxious and tech-saturated, kids who will reap the whirlwind of climate catastrophe. And those are the lucky ones; millions more are growing up in conditions ranging from resource precariousness to extreme poverty...

