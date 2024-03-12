Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Factors holding back infrastructure boom in SA

Business Day TV speaks to Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA

12 March 2024 - 20:38
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Business Day TV spoke to Wandile Sihlobo, the chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA on the sidelines of NinetyOne’s annual Infrastructure Investment forum, and discussed underinvestment in SA’s infrastructure sector.

Business Day TV spoke to Wandile Sihlobo, the Chief Economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa on the sidelines of Ninety-One's annual Infrastructure Investment, and discussed under investment in South Africa's infrastructure sector.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
The rand is adrift in a sea of uncertainty
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Manufacturing and mining ...
Economy
3.
Building confidence slides to lowest since ...
Economy
4.
New homebuyers must add on extra costs, says FNB
Economy
5.
Current account deficit widens in fourth quarter
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.