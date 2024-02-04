ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: African Mining Indaba aims to be positive about change
Manufacturing data due on Thursday and gross gold and foreign exchange reserves on Wednesday
04 February 2024 - 16:46
The 2024 African Mining Indaba kicks off on Monday and will continue until February 8 in Cape Town under the theme “Embracing the power of positive disruption: a bold new future for African mining”. This reflects the objective of finding solutions and paths towards positive change in the mining industry.
The indaba is the world’s largest gathering of influential stakeholders in the mining industry. This year it celebrates its 30th anniversary of providing SA with a premier platform to showcase its capabilities in the mining supply chain to the global community...
