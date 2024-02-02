Business

FREE TO READ | Technology transforms mining operations

Ahead of the 2024 Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, mining companies continue to innovate

02 February 2024 - 15:46
Picture: 123RF/KADMY
Mine operators continue to invest in technological advancements to improve operations. “We consider technological advancements among the most influential disruptions impacting the mining industry as it has the potential to address numerous challenges,” says Stewart Nupen, technical mining advisory lead at Deloitte.

Dr Heinrich Jantzen, senior mining adviser at Zutari, recommends embracing innovation to find more productive, efficient and sustainable extraction methods.

Crucial to the overall health and longevity of the local mining industry, and which makes significant contributions to the economy, is the junior mining sector. Jantzen says they can catalyse growth as they are ambitious enough to exploit new resources, despite fluctuations in the raw materials market, and they provide a high-risk, high-reward chance in the early-stage exploration and development niche.

Decarbonising operations is also a top priority, while the delay in implementing a new cadastre system by the department of mineral resources & energy is dampening growth and investment.

 

Browse through the pages and stories below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

Service provider finally appointed to design new mining licensing system

PMG Consortium to update and digitise department’s outdated and incomplete mining cadastre
Business
3 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: SA being left behind as miners woo our neighbours

No-one wants to invest where things just don't work
Opinion
1 day ago

Zambia to restructure $1.5bn Glencore debt with new Mopani investor

Last November, Zambia picked the UAE’s International Resources Holdings as the new strategic equity investor in Mopani
Companies
1 day ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.