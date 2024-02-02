FREE TO READ | Technology transforms mining operations

Mine operators continue to invest in technological advancements to improve operations. “We consider technological advancements among the most influential disruptions impacting the mining industry as it has the potential to address numerous challenges,” says Stewart Nupen, technical mining advisory lead at Deloitte.
Dr Heinrich Jantzen, senior mining adviser at Zutari, recommends embracing innovation to find more productive, efficient and sustainable extraction methods.
Crucial to the overall health and longevity of the local mining industry, and which makes significant contributions to the economy, is the junior mining sector. Jantzen says they can catalyse growth as they are ambitious enough to exploit new resources, despite fluctuations in the raw materials market, and they provide a high-risk, high-reward chance in the early-stage exploration and development niche.
Decarbonising operations is also a top priority, while the delay in implementing a new cadastre system by the department of mineral resources & energy is dampening growth and investment.
Ahead of the 2024 Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, mining companies continue to innovate
