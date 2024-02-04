Miners can capitalise on ‘positive disruption’
Targeting net-zero and zero harm can ensure a sustainable future for African mining
04 February 2024 - 05:58
The theme of this year’s African Mining Indaba — “Embracing the power of positive disruption: a bold new future for African mining” — is fitting, as the enormous demand for the batteries and critical minerals required for the green energy transition is driving explosive growth.
The agenda topics focus on how companies can capitalise on this moment to become more resilient and contribute to economic and social development across the continent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.