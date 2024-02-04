Opinion

MICHELLE MANOOK: Leave coal behind, leave Africa behind

When people ask why resource-rich African nations are being left behind, the reasons are complex.

04 February 2024 - 05:56
by Michelle Manook

I believe in a country’s right to use its natural resources for socioeconomic benefit. I believe a country can achieve this and be environmentally responsible. These are not mutually exclusive tendencies.

