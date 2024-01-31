SA’s growth outlook slashed as IMF calls for reform
IMF cuts SA’s growth forecast to just 1% for 2024 because of logistics problems and power shortages
31 January 2024 - 05:00
SA’s logistical challenges and its debt burden and high borrowing costs are two big clouds hanging over the economy, the IMF said after it almost halved SA’s growth forecast to just 1% for 2024 — and called for SA to implement reforms and lower its budget deficit.
In its World Economic Outlook Update, which it launched in Johannesburg on Tuesday, the IMF took a more positive view of global prospects than it has for some time, saying the global economy had begun the final descent to a “soft landing”, with inflation declining steadily and growth holding up...
