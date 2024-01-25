Reserve Bank holds rates steady while it waits for inflation certainty
MPC cautious as some risks — including the upcoming elections — remain high
25 January 2024 - 15:12
UPDATED 25 January 2024 - 22:50
The Reserve Bank left rates unchanged for a fourth consecutive decision but maintained its hawkish rhetoric, with governor Lesetja Kganyago stating it requires more evidence that inflation will anchor at the 4.5% target “sustainably”, suggesting borrowing costs will be higher for longer.
The decision to keep the repo rate at 8.25% on Thursday was in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. The decision by the monetary policy committee (MPC) was unanimous...
