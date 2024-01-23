Economy

WATCH: Economists expect Reserve Bank to stand pat on interest rates

Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

23 January 2024 - 19:20
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
It’s widely expected that the SA Reserve Bank will leave rates unchanged this week at 8.25%, with many economists saying the monetary policy committee has reached the end of its hiking cycle.

Business Day Tv caught up with RMB economist Siobhan Redford who shared her expectations.

