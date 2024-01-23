Gains by food producers and miners push the local bourse higher
Minister fails to mention staggering numbers of youngsters who had dropped out along the way
The correctional services minister says prisoners should be equipped to support themselves once released
The party’s own polling suggests that local issues will be the determining factor in voting
Retailers’ trading updates due over the next few weeks are likely to disappoint, says analyst
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Only a third of JSE listed companies and 95 of SA’s hundreds of public entities submit reports on B-BBEE performance to the BBBEE commission
Robocall using a fake audio of the US president urges voters to stay home
Thanks to a URC logjam they could jump from 11th to fourth with a bonus point win at Loftus
Record sales were boosted by the launch of popular new models such as the BMW M 1000 R superbike
It’s widely expected that the SA Reserve Bank will leave rates unchanged this week at 8.25%, with many economists saying the monetary policy committee has reached the end of its hiking cycle.
Business Day Tv caught up with RMB economist Siobhan Redford who shared her expectations.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSLEADER
WATCH: Economists expect Reserve Bank to stand pat on interest rates
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
It’s widely expected that the SA Reserve Bank will leave rates unchanged this week at 8.25%, with many economists saying the monetary policy committee has reached the end of its hiking cycle.
Business Day Tv caught up with RMB economist Siobhan Redford who shared her expectations.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.