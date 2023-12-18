Annual producer inflation drops in November as food, global oil prices ease
The downward pressure came from fuel prices
18 December 2023 - 16:28
SA’sannual producer inflation fell in November following a five-month high the previous month, Stats SA said last Thursday.
Stats SA data shows producer inflation fell to 4.6% in November from 5.8% in October, well below market forecasts of 5.5%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.